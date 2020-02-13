[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



Little Women

(US)

Opened Feb. 12

Drama, romance

Directed by Greta Gerwig



In the years following the Civil War, burgeoning author Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) lives in New York, while her sister Amy (Florence Pugh) studies painting in Paris. Their oldest sister, Meg (Emma Watson), is married to a schoolteacher, while Beth (Eliza Scanlen) develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together. Jo looks back on the four siblings’ Massachusetts childhoods and the events that helped shape them as adults.







Honest Candidate

(Korea)

Opened Feb. 12

Comedy

Directed by Chang You-jeong



While a competent politician on the outside, Sang-sook (Ra Mi-ran) is a habitual liar deceiving the public. The third-term lawmaker is seeking to run for her fourth term. One day, after she returns home from visiting her grandmother, who lives in an isolated house, Sang-sook finds herself only able to speak truth. As the election campaign gets underway, Sang-sook is forced to reveal her true self in front of the public.







Sonic the Hedgehog

(US)

Opened Feb. 12

Animation, action, adventure, sci-fi

Directed by Jeff Fowler



Sonic (Ben Schwartz), a blue hedgehog from an alternate dimension, comes to Earth to escape evil forces that seek to harness his power of super-speed. Causing an accident in the town of Green Hills, Montana, Sonic is targeted by the government, which hires Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to hunt him down. Sonic teams up with Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to stop Robotnik from using Sonic’s powers for world domination.







Corpus Christi

(Poland)

Opened Feb. 13

Drama

Directed by Jan Komasa



Daniel (Bartosz Bielenia) experiences a spiritual rebirth during his time in a youth detention center and the 20-year-old decides to become a priest. However, his criminal record prevents him from attending a seminary. Upon being released on parole, he is sent to a small town to work. Here, Daniel dresses up as a priest and inspires the local parish, which had been struggling to heal from a tragic accident.