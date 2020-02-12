 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 09:56       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 09:56

Strawberry desserts at Mayfield Hotel

With spring just around the corner, Mayfield Hotel’s Royal Mile presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea set until April 30.

The set features eight berry-themed desserts, such as tiramisu, tarte, macarons, sandwiches and scones. Guests will also be offered two different varieties of Tavalon tea.

Priced at 53,000 won, the set will be available daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call Royal Mile at (02) 2660-9050.



Sweet escape at Andaz Seoul Gangnam

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the family friendly Sweet Moment in Andaz package.

The deal offers a night’s stay at a suite, breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 at the buffet restaurant, and a food and beverage voucher worth 50,000 won that can be used at the hotel. Free valet parking service is included.

Guests who book the package can use the hotel’s fitness and spa facility The Summer House, which has heated swimming pools. The package starts at 595,000 won.

For more information or reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1234. 



Ruby chocolate at Grand InterContinental Seoul

The Lobby Lounge at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents Ruby Chocolate Special featuring red-colored chocolate.

The promotion includes chocolate desserts, diamond-shaped ruby chocolate, a three-course meal and a strawberry dessert buffet at Strawberry Gourmet Boutique.

It runs from Friday to Sunday for five weeks, until March 14, at 69,000 won per person

For more information, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7603. 



Relax at Grand Hyatt Seoul

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s The Spa presents the Muscle Release spa program for guests who are stressed out.

The treatment begins with a scalp massage, followed by a body scrub and full-body massage using organic ginger oil.

It is priced at 198,000 won for 60 minutes or 264,000 won for 90 minutes. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8808.



Strawberry afternoon tea at Novotel Dongdaemun

Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s Gourmet Bar presents the Strawberry Afternoon Tea promotion with fresh strawberries in season.

The promotion features strawberry desserts with tea, coffee, special drinks or rose sparkling wine. Customers can choose the strawberry tea set or a tea set paired with brunch. The brunch option includes an omelet, pancakes, French toast and strawberry ricotta cheese salad.

The promotion is available every day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until April 12. The tea set is priced at 35,000 won for one person and 66,000 won for two.

For more information or reservations, call Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.
