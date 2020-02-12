 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

USFK recommends troops watch local TV series

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 17:31

Official poster of
Official poster of "Mr. Sunshine" (tvN)
United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams “strongly recommended” that American service members here watch “Mr. Sunshine,” a 2018 South Korean hit television series available on Netflix.

The general was retweeting an earlier post by Major Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, the second in command at the USFK 8th Army, who joked on Twitter that visitors to Korea were “legally required” to watch the series.

“Fair warning. If you are coming to Korea you are legally required to watch Mr. Sunshine before you arrive. It’s on NetFlix. That is all,” Donahoe tweeted Sunday.

Retweeting the post the following day, Abrams said, “Not quite legally required. More like ‘strongly encouraged.’ You will be glad you did.”

US Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris also praised the series last October, calling it “awesome,” when the series won the Best Creative award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Acclaimed for its cinematography and storytelling, “Mr. Sunshine” centers on the struggle of a Korean slave-turned-officer commissioned by the US who falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter during a US expedition to Korea in 1871, when foreign forces came rushing in to colonize the country.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114