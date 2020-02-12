‘Parasite’ team returns home in Oscar glory

(Yonhap)



The cast members of “Parasite” returned to Korea early Wednesday morning, two days after they were honored at the 92nd Academy Awards with historic four wins.



The “Parasite” cast, including Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, arrived at Incheon International Airport, along with the film’s producer Kawk Sin-ae, screenwriter Han Jin-won, film editor Yang Jin-mo and production designer Lee Ha-jun.



As the party passed through the airport doors, cheers and applaud from the fans and media greeted them.



“Director Bong couldn’t make it back with us due to other schedules,” Song said. “We’ve achieved such great feats thanks to the encouragement and support from the Korean fans. We’ll do our best to promote Korean culture and art to the global cinema fans through films,” the actor added.



Director Bong is expected to return to Seoul sometime next week.



On Sunday, “Parasite” received Oscars for the best picture, best directing, best original screenplay and the best international feature, becoming the first South Korean movie to win at the film fest. The movie is also the first non-English film to win the best picture award at the Academy Awards.





“Parasite” writer Han Jin-won (from left), editor Yang Jin-won, production designer Lee Ha-jun, Lee Sun-gyun, Choi Woo-sik, Park So-dam, producer Kawk Sin-ae, Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin and Park Myeong-hoon arrive at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)