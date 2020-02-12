 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

CJ ENM partners with US-based production firms

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 13:10       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 13:13
CJ ENM said Wednesday it has signed a strategic partnership deal with US-based production giant Skydance Media to increase its foothold in the global market. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The company and New York-based hedge fund RedBird Capital Partners have made investments worth $275 million in David Ellison’s Skydance Media, according to the firm.

Skydance Media was first started in 2010 by the 37-year-old son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison. It is well-known for its big-budget films such as “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Terminator.”

The partnership is expected to allow both production firms to tap each other’s regional markets. The two entities will also boost joint productions down the road, according to the company.

“CJ is singularly focused on strengthening borderless content to attract global audiences. With partners who share our vision, together we will create exceptional content to define the next chapter of the entertainment industry,” CJ ENM CEO Min Heoi-heo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CJ ENM also announced its investment in Dexter Studio, a local production company specializing in visual effects -- an attempt to secure technological backups.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114