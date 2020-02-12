KAI joins Singapore Airshow to showcase high-tech aircraft

Korea Aerospace Industries’ exhibition booth at the Singapore Airshow 2020 (KAI)



Korea Aerospace Industries said Thursday it is participating in the Singapore Airshow 2020 to showcase a variety of high-tech aircraft.



The Singapore Airshow, which kicked off Tuesday, is one of the world’s three largest air shows, along with the Paris Airshow and Farnborough Airshow.



During the six-day event, KAI presents various aircraft, including light combat aircraft FA-50, basic training aircraft KT-1 and transport utility helicopter Suorin. It also displays high-tech aircraft in development such as fighter aircraft KF-X, light civil helicopter and light armed helicopter.



At this air show, KAI said they will meet with senior military officials from Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Spain to speed up exports. It will also actively promote activities to discover potential customers for KF-X, which is currently under development.



Bae Chan-hyu, KAI’s director overseeing exports, said the firm will “develop additional markets” based on the trust built in Southeast Asia.



On the day, KAI’s subsidiary, KAEMS, signed a long-term supply contract with Boeing for repair parts. A day earlier, it signed a memorandum of understanding with US aviation company AAR for the maintenance of aircraft parts.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



