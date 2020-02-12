 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS extends record-breaking dominance of Billboard Social 50 chart

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 09:58       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 09:58
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS topped the Billboard Social 50 chart again this week, extending its record-breaking dominance of the chart.

Coming atop the Social 50 chart for Feb. 15, BTS marked its 135th consecutive week on top of the chart and its 165th Social 50 No. 1. 

A week earlier, BTS became the act with the most No. 1 rankings on the chart, beating pop icon Justin Bieber, who topped it 163 times.

The Social 50 chart ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia, blending weekly additions of friends, fans and followers with artist page views and engagement.

Also this week, BTS' 2018 album, "Love Yourself: Answer," took the 176th spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

BTS is currently gearing up to release a new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," on Feb. 21. Ahead of the new album, the band released a single from the record, "Black Swan," which debuted at No. 57 on the Feb. 1 Billboard Hot 100. (Yonhap)



