Entertainment

'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 09:29       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 09:31

 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

INCHEON -- Actors and actresses of "Parasite" returned home on Wednesday to a hero's welcome after the film's historic wins at the 92nd Academy Awards.


Song Kang-ho (Yonhap)
Song Kang-ho (Yonhap)

Lee Sun-kyun (Yonhap)
Lee Sun-kyun (Yonhap)

Choi Woo-shik (Yonhap)
Choi Woo-shik (Yonhap)

Cho Yeo-jeong (Yonhap)
Cho Yeo-jeong (Yonhap)

The cast of the Oscar's best picture winner -- Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Park So-dam and Park Myung-hoon -- were greeted by dozens of reporters, photographers and fans at Incheon International Airport early in the morning.

Producer Kwak Sin-ae, screenwriter Han Jin-won, production designer Lee Ha-jun and film editor Yang Jin-mo also received a warm welcome. Director Bong Joon-ho is expected to return home next week.

"We've made the achievement on the back of Korean people's constant support and backing," Song Kang-ho told reporters. "We'll do our best to promote Korean culture and art to movie fans around the world through quality Korean films."

Producer Kwak also thanked Korean movie fans and media for supporting the "Parasite" team from the beginning.

Bong's satirical black comedy, won four titles -- best picture, best director, best screenplay and best international feature film -- at this year's Academy Awards on Sunday (US time). It became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the Academy's 92-year-old history. (Yonhap)

 

