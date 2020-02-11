Unpacked: Samsung brings 5G, AI, foldable to 2020 Galaxy lineup

Samsung President Roh Tae-moon rehearses for the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Samsung Electronics has reset the tone for the upcoming decade in the mobile world with catchphrases “5G, AI and foldable” by unveiling an enhanced Galaxy S smartphone lineup and a new foldable form factor in San Francisco on Tuesday.



At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event held at the Palace Fine Arts in the city, the South Korean tech titan introduced the global audience comprising 3,000 industry officials and tech aficionados to its vision for the upcoming decade of mobile innovations, starting off by debuting its flagship Galaxy S20 series and second foldable device Galaxy Z Flip.



Samsung pulled the wraps off four highly anticipated smartphone devices and a wireless earphone set at the annual event, stressing its focus on 5G connectivity, AI and new user experiences.



Three of the newly debuted gadgets belong to the flagship Galaxy S20 series, the successor of the Galaxy S10 lineup, featuring full support for 5G connectivity and pro-grade camera photography and videography.



The Galaxy S20 lineup consists of the standard S20 with 6.2-inch screen, S20+ (6.5 inches) and S20 Ultra (6.7 inches) that are enabled by both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.



Samsung’s new head of the smartphone business highlighted 5G and AI-powered camera capabilities as the essence of the S20 series.



“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Roh Tae-moon, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung.



“As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”



With the Galaxy S20 Ultra version, Samsung once again emphasized the role of photography technology in smartphones and boasted the powerful camera capabilities of the quad camera module on the rear, consisting of the108-megapixel main, 48-megapixel telephoto with up to 100x optical zoom, 12-megapixel ultrawide and time-of-flight sensor.



But it was Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second foldable device, that stole the show as it has a brand new form factor that vertically folds into a square-shape compact foundation size and unfolds as a 6.7-inch device.



“Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience,” said Roh.



By introducing the second foldable device that is immediately available for mass production, Samsung boasted new, cutting-edge mechanisms trademarked as Hideaway Hinge and Free-stop Folding systems that are designed to enhance the durability of the foldable display by keeping away foreign substances and micro dust.



“With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do,” Roh said.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

Korea Herald correspondent