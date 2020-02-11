 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Galaxy Buds+ lasts 11 hours on single charge

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 12, 2020 - 04:02       Updated : Feb 12, 2020 - 04:02
Galaxy Buds+ comes in black, white and blue colors (Samsung Electronics)
Galaxy Buds+ comes in black, white and blue colors (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the launch of its upgraded wireless earphones Galaxy Buds+ armed with woofer sound and clearer mic function, with battery that can last for 11 hours on a single charge.

Galaxy Buds+ is also the first set of wireless earphones from Samsung that is compatible with iOS, posing a competition to Apple’s latest AirPods Pro.

Galaxy Buds+ is equipped with dynamic two-way speaker and three microphones for deeper sound and clearer voice calls, the firm explained.

The earphones can be used for up to 11 hours on one charge, and if additionally charged via the earphone case, can go on for a maximum of 22 hours.

AirPods Pro, on the other hand, supports 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge but lasts up to 24 hours with additional charges in the case.

Industry sources speculate that Samsung SDI, the battery-maker affiliate of Samsung, is a supplier for Galaxy Buds+. AirPods Pro gets its batteries from LG Chem.

Galaxy Buds+ will release in black, white and blue colors on Friday in Korea at a consumer price of 179,300 won ($151).

Online advance sales will take place on Wednesday and Thursday via Samsung Electronics website, Naver Shopping, Coupang and 11st.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114