Galaxy Buds+ lasts 11 hours on single charge

Galaxy Buds+ comes in black, white and blue colors (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the launch of its upgraded wireless earphones Galaxy Buds+ armed with woofer sound and clearer mic function, with battery that can last for 11 hours on a single charge.
Galaxy Buds+ is also the first set of wireless earphones from Samsung that is compatible with iOS, posing a competition to Apple’s latest AirPods Pro.
Galaxy Buds+ is equipped with dynamic two-way speaker and three microphones for deeper sound and clearer voice calls, the firm explained.
The earphones can be used for up to 11 hours on one charge, and if additionally charged via the earphone case, can go on for a maximum of 22 hours.
AirPods Pro, on the other hand, supports 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge but lasts up to 24 hours with additional charges in the case.
Industry sources speculate that Samsung SDI, the battery-maker affiliate of Samsung, is a supplier for Galaxy Buds+. AirPods Pro gets its batteries from LG Chem.
Galaxy Buds+ will release in black, white and blue colors on Friday in Korea at a consumer price of 179,300 won ($151).
Online advance sales will take place on Wednesday and Thursday via Samsung Electronics website, Naver Shopping, Coupang and 11st.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
