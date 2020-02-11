Artillery shells uncovered at construction site

On Tuesday, South Korea’s military searches a construction site in Seoul's southwestern Guro district after discovering artillery shells there Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s military was searching a construction site Tuesday after a number of artillery shells were found there Monday.
Construction workers at the site in Seoul’s southwestern Guro district first reported the discovery of objects underground, thinking they might be explosives, reports said.
Authorities at the scene unearthed them and initially identified them as blind artillery shells, probably from the 1950-53 Korean War, though further examination was needed to confirm it.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)