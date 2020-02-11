 Back To Top
National

Seoul focuses on reducing ultrafine dust this year

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Feb 11, 2020 - 13:46       Updated : Feb 11, 2020 - 13:46
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Environment Ministry said Tuesday it will make all-out efforts to reduce the country’s annual average ultrafine dust level to 20 micrograms per cubic meter this year, down from 23 micrograms in 2019.

In its annual policy briefing to President Moon Jae-in, the ministry said that in addition to stronger emission control on factories, owners of old, high-emission diesel cars will be given subsidies to scrap their vehicles.

The government said it will also offer increased subsidies for electric vehicles, build 9,500 more EV charging stations, and 40 new hydrogen charging stations this year.

The ministry’s target is to increase the number of EVs and hydrogen cars in the country to 192,000 and 15,000, respectively, from the current 108,000 and 5,000.

More advanced observation of fine dust levels will be possible through a satellite to be launched later this month, as well as cutting-edge equipment on aircraft, ships and ground observation systems.

The ministry also said it expects to find out what causes high concentration of fine dust in certain areas by improving the system to analyze weather conditions, geographic features and emission levels in each region.

South Korea will work with China to reduce fine dust emissions, especially in Shanxi and Shandong provinces near Beijing, and expand cooperation with international organizations to induce China’s reduction of emissions, the ministry said.

The government also plans to invest heavily in supporting companies that manufacture high-performance filters, dust-collectors and other products that reduce fine dust; water management technologies; and the renewable energy industry.

This will result in creating 19,000 new jobs in the “green” industry, and production inducement effect of 4.5 trillion won ($3.8 billion), the ministry said.

Korea plans to move closer to a low-carbon circular economy by requiring manufacturers of plastic goods to use recyclable materials and structures from the beginning, and promoting use of recycled products.

The government also vowed to do its best to successfully host the second P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) summit in Seoul in June.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
