National

[Graphic News] Majority of low-income families attendcultural events

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 18:14       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 18:14




A record number of families in the lowest-income bracket - more than five out of every 10 - paid at least one visit to cultural and art events last year, government reports showed.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, 51.7 percent of families with a monthly income of 1 million won ($840.70) or less attended at least one cultural event in 2019, sharply up from 42.5 percent on-year.

The corresponding figure for 2016 was 30.9 percent. (Yonhap)



