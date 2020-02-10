Did he cough? Medical chief in hot water over gesture on TV

President Chung Ki-hyun in a screenshot of the TV program on KBS (KBS)
The chief of the state-run National Medical Center found himself in hot water on Monday over a cough-like gesture he made a day earlier on a TV program that discussed the new coronavirus, which has infected 27 people here.
Local reports said hospital President Chung Ki-hyun made a fist and “coughed into his left hand,” against the advice of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cough into one’s sleeve to help stop the spread of germs.
The hospital’s office of communications, however, told The Korea Herald that Chung had “cleared his throat” at the moment of his alleged disregard for the recommended coughing etiquette.
The office said that was “different” from coughing.
A replay of the action, available on the KBS website, shows Chung expelling air from his mouth for a second or two. It is hard to determine whether it was a cough or throat clearing.
Joined by other health professionals, Chung offered his assessment of the new virus and discussed the measures his hospital is taking to fight the disease.
Chung said the country might have to stay on alert until this summer, but assured viewers that his hospital has the expertise and experience to counter the disease.
“I’d like to ask the public to have faith in our medical system. Also, your attention to those most vulnerable to the disease, the elderly, for example, (would be appreciated),” he said.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
