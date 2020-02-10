Meet songwriting duo behind Red Velvet’s ‘Zimzalabim’

Girls’ Generation, SHINee, Loona and TVXQ -- some of these biggest names in K-pop have one thing in common. They’ve released a song from Swedish songwriting duo Caesar & Loui, or Daniel Caesar and Ludwig Lindell.



Since the two began working in music professionally in 2013, they have churned out a great number of hits.



Their most memorable track yet? It’s Red Velvet’s 2017 mega-hit single “Red Flavor.” The song was a chart success, topping streaming charts both in Korea and abroad as well as winning multiple prizes at awards ceremonies.



“We made the track thinking of Little Mix and some Beyonce inspiration from her more percussive songs as well. The song, of course, received great critical acclaim and won many prizes so that’s also a big factor,” the duo said in an email interview with The Korea Herald.



And after years in the shadows by losing lead track competition to “Russian Roulette” and “Rookie” -- Red Velvet’s previous singles -- “Zimzalabim,” one of the duo’s early creations, came to see the light of day front and center off the group’s new EP “The ReVe Festival: Day 1” released in June. At a press conference, Red Velvet said S.M. Entertainment’s chief producer Lee Soo-man “became certain that the group is ready to pull the track off.”



“We wanted to create an anthem-like song that had many different parts and had a lot of fun energy,” the songwriting duo said of “Zimzalabim.”



According to the creators, the track -- which comes with an intense buildup before bursting into a multilayered chorus -- has more “dark sounds” and “dynamic rhythms” compared to “Red Flavor,” which is more pop and happy.



“We heard ‘I Got a Boy’ by Girls’ Generation in the early days of our K-pop writing and came up with the idea of ‘Zimzalabim.’ It was a blast writing it. We felt very free with our creative ideas.”





