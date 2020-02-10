 Back To Top
Business

Samsung airs ad for Z Flip at Oscars ceremony

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 15:10
Screen captured from the Z Flip surprise commercial during Oscars 2020
Screen captured from the Z Flip surprise commercial during Oscars 2020

Samsung Electronics aired a surprise teaser commercial for its new foldable cell phone Z Flip, during the live Academy Awards 2020 on Sunday.

Z Flip is the second foldable phone from Samsung Electronics, after the Galaxy Fold that launched in 2019. The Galaxy Fold horizontally folds, while the Z Flip shuts vertically.

In the teaser, the clamshell type Z Flip could display an incoming call while shut closed in a square shape, allowing users to choose to accept or decline the call. The hinge has the engraved name of the Samsung brand.

This commercial was only aired on ABC which exclusively aired the Oscars ceremony.

Samsung is due to make a more detailed announcement of the Z Flip at its “Unpacked” event on Tuesday in San Francisco, US, this week.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
