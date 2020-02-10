 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

MMAA chief meets US PEF Rhone, ex-Trump adviser Bolton

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 16:50
Rhone Group Senior Adviser John Bolton (left) speaks with Military Mutual Aid Association Chief Executive Kim Do-ho (third from left) in a meeting held in MMAA headquarters in Seoul Monday. (MMAA)
Rhone Group Senior Adviser John Bolton (left) speaks with Military Mutual Aid Association Chief Executive Kim Do-ho (third from left) in a meeting held in MMAA headquarters in Seoul Monday. (MMAA)
South Korea's institutional investor Military Mutual Aid Association said Monday its Chief Executive Kim Do-ho held a closed-door meeting with a batch of top officials at US-based private equity house Rhone Group, including former US national security adviser John Bolton, in its headquarters in Seoul.

Bolton, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, attended the meeting as the senior adviser to the US private equity firm. He served the same position before joining the White House and has recently returned, officials said.

MMAA said the meeting was meant to forge a long-term partnership upon the request of Rhone Group, without elaborating on what was being discussed.

“The era of slow growth is pushing MMAA to a heightened global asset exposure to attain our investment goals,” Kim said in a statement.

“A partnership with Rhone Group will bring MMAA’s overseas investment capability to the next level.”

Also attending the meeting were Rhone Group co-founder Robert Agostinelli and managing director Patrick Mundt, as well as executives of MMAA including Chief Investment Officer Kim Jae-dong and the managing director in charge of alternative assets, Kwon Kee-sang.

As of end-2018, MMAA managed a total of 10.8 trillion won ($9.1 billion) in assets, with 46.6 percent invested in alternative assets. MMAA said it looks to increase its exposure to alternative assets, including private equity and property, by allocating some 60 percent to alternative asset classes for 2020.

Based in New York, Rhode Group has specialized in mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations, with some 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in assets under management.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114