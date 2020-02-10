 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

3 S. Koreans in China confirmed to be infected with new coronavirus: Seoul govt.

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 11:54       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea said Monday that three of its nationals in mainland China have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus.

The three members of a family staying in China's northeastern province of Shandong have tested positive for the new strain of virus, according to the Seoul government.

It marks the first time for South Korean nationals staying in mainland China to be confirmed to be diagnosed with the virus infection that has taken more than 900 lives there.

"The World Health Organization and the Chinese government notified on Sunday that the family members staying in Shandong were confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus," said Kim Gang-lip, deputy head of the central disaster headquarters.

Kim said the three people -- a father and his two children -- are staying at a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The Seoul government said it will closely monitor the patients' condition through the South Korean Consulate in Qingdao. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114