S. Korea reports 25th confirmed case of novel coronavirus

South Korea's health authorities on Sunday confirmed one additional infection case of the new coronavirus, bringing the total here to 25.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a 73-year-old South Korean woman, whose family members visited China from November to Jan. 31, tested positive for the contagious virus.



South Korea had tested 2,097 people for the new virus as of Saturday, up from 1,352 tallied the previous day, according to the KCDC.



