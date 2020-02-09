 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber for coronavirus prank

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2020 - 09:57       Updated : Feb 9, 2020 - 09:57
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

BUSAN -- Police said Saturday they have sought a warrant to arrest a YouTuber for allegedly pretending to be a coronavirus patient and posting a video on the website.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of posting the video clip of him staging pranks by pretending that he came from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly contagious virus, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said.

The video clip shows the suspect coughing at a subway train in the southern port city of Busan pretending to be a patient and filming people's reaction.

An investigation shows the suspect, in his 20s, staged such immature pranks to become famous, according to police officials.

Police said they will take strict steps against related fake news or spreading false information regarding the virus that has taken more than 700 lives in China. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114