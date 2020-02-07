 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Cho Hyun-ah denounces Hanjin KAL board decision

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 18:14       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 18:14
Former Vice President Cho Hyun-ah (left) and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (Yonhap)
Former Vice President Cho Hyun-ah (left) and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho (Yonhap)

Cho Hyun-ah, the eldest daughter of late Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, released a statement on Friday afternoon to denounce the board decision made by Hanjin KAL in the morning.

In a joint statement with local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement and midsized builder Bando Engineering & Construction, she said the board decisions consisted of “improvised measures to obtain the votes of the shareholders just before the general shareholders’ meeting without serious consideration of the current crisis and awareness of the problem.

“For example, the sale of its land and building in Songhyeon-dong was already included in Hanjin Group’s financial structure improvement plan in February 2019 at KCGI’s request. Making this as if it is a new way to increase shareholder value is a serious deception of shareholders,” the statement went on.

It added the board plan to make the flagship air transport business competitive has no details, raising serious questions about commitment and integrity. The restructuring plans for the hotel and leisure business are ambiguous without specific schedules and plans, the statement said.

“We are in a situation to overcome the worst financial structure and astronomical deficits and to take adequate measures for shareholders and employees,” it said. By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114