Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24

(Yonhap)



South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, with the latest case involving a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.



The 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The patient was transferred to a Seoul hospital, where he is receiving treatment.



Since Jan. 3, the country has tested 1,130 people for the coronavirus, 842 of whom tested negative. A total of 264 people are in isolation over suspected infection. (Yonhap)