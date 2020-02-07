 Back To Top
National

Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 10:09       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 10:29

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea on Friday confirmed another case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total here to 24, with the latest case involving a South Korean airlifted from the Chinese city of Wuhan last week.

The 28-year-old South Korean man had been in quarantine at a state-run facility in Asan in central South Korea and started to suffer from a sore throat, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The patient was transferred to a Seoul hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested 1,130 people for the coronavirus, 842 of whom tested negative. A total of 264 people are in isolation over suspected infection. (Yonhap)

