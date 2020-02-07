 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Esper: 'Rogue states' like Iran, N. Korea demand constant vigilance

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2020 - 09:14       Updated : Feb 7, 2020 - 09:14
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (AFP-Yonhap)
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday that "rogue states" like Iran and North Korea demand the United States' constant vigilance.

Esper made the comment as he discussed the Trump administration's National Defense Strategy, which was released in January 2018.

He said the strategy is designed to help the US maintain a competitive advantage over adversaries such as China and Russia.

"Both countries have violated the sovereignty of their neighbors and routinely used coercive strategies against smaller states to gain strategic advantages," Esper told a discussion at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

"We also face continued threats from rogue states like Iran and North Korea that require our constant, constant vigilance," he said, using a word -- rogue -- that has typically angered Pyongyang.

The secretary added that recent US action against Iran sent the message that Washington will not stand idly by when its troops and interests are threatened.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have continued amid the regime's threats early this year to showcase a "new strategic weapon" and take "shocking actual action."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also said in the New Year's message that he no longer feels bound to his self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114