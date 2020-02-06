iKON returns as six-member group

K-pop boy band iKON dropped its third EP “i DECIDE” Thursday, returning to the music scene after a yearlong hiatus.



The title of the five-track album shows the sextet’s determination to choose their own path, and has garnered fans’ attention as it sets the direction of iKON’s new identity as a six-piece group.



It is their first album since former leader B.I left the team June last year amid drug purchase allegations. His abrupt departure forced the album’s release, previously set in mid-2019, to be postponed.





(YG Entertainment)