[Graphic News] International award-winning Korean films





As Korean cinema marked its centennial last year, director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” won the country’s first Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, opening a new chapter in Korean cinema.



Bong continues to write history, clinching the first Golden Globe for a Korean film. ”Parasite“ also became thefirst film to win at the BAFTA Film Awards, winning the best film not in English and best original screenplay. “Parasite” now awaits the results of this year’s Academy Awards where it has nabbed six nominations, including best picture, best director, best international feature film, best original screenplay, best editing and best production design.



With the hopes high for a first nod from Oscar for Korean film, here’s a look back at some of the notable achievements by Korean movies in the global cinema scene.







“The Coachman” by Kang Dae-jin

1961 Berlin International Film Festival

Silver Bear Extraordinary Jury Prize



“To the Last Day” by Shin Sang-ok

1962 Berlin International Film Festival

Silver Bear Extraordinary Jury Prize



“The Surrogate Woman” by Im Kwon-taek

1987 Venice International Film Festival

Best actress - Kang Soo-yeon



“Adada” by Im Kwon-taek

1988 Montreal World Film Festival

Best actress - Shin Hye-soo



“Come Come Come Upward” by Im Kwon-taek

1989 Moscow International Film Festival

Best actress - Kang Soo-yeon



“Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East?” by Bae Yong-kyun

1989 Locarno International Film Festival

Golden Leopard



“Silver Stallion” by Jang Kil-su

1991 Montreal World Film Festival

Best actress - Lee Hye-sook, Best Screenplay



“I Will Survive” by Yoon Sam-yook

1993 Moscow International Film Festival

Best actor - Lee Deok-hwa



“Hwa-Om-Kyung” by Jang Sun-woo

1994 Berlin International Film Festival

Alfred Bauer Prize



“The Day a Pig Fell into the Well” by Hong Sang-soo

1997 International Film Festival Rotterdam

Tiger Award



“Painted Fire” by Im Kwon-taek

2002 Cannes Film Festival

Best director



“Oasis” by Lee Chang-dong

2002 Venice International Film Festival

Silver Lion for best direction, Marcello Mastroianni Award - Moon So-ri



“Save the Green Planet!” by Jang Joon-hwan

2003 Moscow International Film Festival

Silver St. George for best director



“Samaritan Girl” by Kim Ki-duk

2004 Berlin International Film Festival

Silver Bear for best director



“Oldboy” by Park Chan-wook

2004 Cannes Film Festival

Grand Prix



“3-Iron” by Kim Ki-duk

2004 VeniceFilm Festival

Silver Lion for best direction



“Secret Sunshine” by Lee Chang-dong

2007 Cannes Film Festival

Best actress - Jeon Do-yeon



“Thirst” by Park Chan-wook

2009 Cannes Film Festival

Jury prize



“Poetry” by Lee Chang-dong

2010 Cannes Film Festival

Best screenplay



“Pieta” by Kim Ki-duk

2012 Venice International Film Festival

Golden Lion

“On the Beach at Night Alone” by Hong Sang-soo

2017 Berlin International Film Festival

Silver Bear for best actress - Kim Min-hee



“Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho

2019 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or

2020 Golden Globe best foreign language film

2020 EE British Film Academy Awards best film not in the English language, best original screenplay