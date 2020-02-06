LA Phil to highlight Seoul with 10-day festival

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, also known as the LA Phil, will hold “Seoul Festival” in 2021, appointing celebrated composer Chin Un-suk as the curator of the 10-day event.



On Wednesday, the prestigious orchestra, led by music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, released its 2020-21 season program, including some of the programs for “Seoul Festival” which will be held from April 25 to May 4 next year.





From left: composer Chin Un-suk (Priska Ketterer) and Walt Disney Concert Hall (LA Phil)