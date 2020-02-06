Woori chief seeks board‘s support amid reports of possible lawsuit against FSS’ sanction

Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung (Yonhap)



South Korea’s Woori Financial Group on Thursday convened a preliminary board meeting, widely seen as a move by the financial giant’s chief to seek support to continue in his post, despite sanctions imposed by the financial authorities.



Woori Financial’s seven board members, including Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, gathered for a preliminary meeting on the eve of the regular board meeting scheduled Friday, with the goal of releasing a statement conveying the chairman’s decision, according to an official.



They are said to have discussed the fate of its chairman, who will have to choose either to accept or oppose the financial watchdog’s sanctions imposed against him.



The Financial Supervisory Service on Monday finalized its decision to slap Woori Financial Group and Woori Bank CEO Sohn Tae-seung with one of its heaviest sanctions, for the lender’s misselling of derivatives-linked funds last year, which led to huge losses for investors. Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo was also reprimanded with the same sanctions.



The type of sanctions bars its subjects from working in the financial sector for three to five years -- although the current term can be completed.



Following the FSS sanctions committee’s first announcement on Jan. 30 to reprimand Sohn and Ham, Sohn reportedly told the board that he “needed time” to decide on the course of action he would prefer to take.



The board will decide whether to follow through with Sohn’s reappointment as the holding group’s chairman, which was proposed by the external board in December and is awaiting confirmation at the shareholders meeting on March 24.



Industry watchers are divided on the decision Sohn will make, but are leaning toward the opinion that he will file an injunction against the financial authorities’ decision, in an attempt to either delay or annul the FSS sanctions.



If the incumbent chairman chooses to accept the FSS’ ruling, it is expected to leave Woori Financial with a massive leadership vacuum.



The sanctions will take legal effect once the related notice is delivered to the subjects which will allow Sohn to kick off his second term as chairman if he receives the note after the March shareholders meeting.



The Woori Financial board and its union have expressed support for Sohn from the reappointment nomination to the time leading up to and after the FSS’ latest sanctions announcement.



The policymaking FSS is currently reviewing the matters at hand and said it would complete the sanctions process against Sohn and Ham by early March.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)