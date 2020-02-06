 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to release second fully recovered coronavirus patient from hospital

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 6, 2020 - 14:39       Updated : Feb 6, 2020 - 14:39
South Korea is set to discharge its second coronavirus patient from a hospital as she has made a full recovery and shows no symptoms of the illness, health authorities said Thursday.

The 35-year-old Chinese woman -- who came to the country from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak -- is the first confirmed case of the illness in South Korea, said the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She was diagnosed with the virus on Jan. 20 and was treated for pneumonia but has since made a full recovery. (Yonhap)



