Business

Hyosung’s operating profit surpasses W1tr in 2019

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 6, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Feb 6, 2020 - 15:46
Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon (Hyosung)
Hyosung Group said Thursday the company and its four major affiliates saw their combined operating profit surpass 1 trillion won ($848 million) in 2019.

The five companies -- Hyosung TNC, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Hyosung Chemical and the group -- recorded combined revenue of 18.11 trillion won and operating profit of 1.1 trillion won.

It is the second time the group has seen the operating profit go above 1 trillion won since 2016, when the company saw revenue come in at 11.92 trillion won and operating profit at 1.16 trillion won, according to the firm.

The company attributed its improved performance to its premium fiber products that reflect customer needs in markets such as China, and better sales at its overseas corporate bodies under the leadership of Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, who took the post in 2017. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
