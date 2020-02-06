LIG Nex1 vies to enter defense industry in India

LIG Nex1 showcases precision guided munitions and devices for seamless voice and data communication at DefExpo India 2020 in Lucknow, India. (LIG Nex1)





LIG Nex1 said it is participating in DefExpo India 2020, a biennial defense and aerospace exhibition being held from Wednesday to Sunday in Lucknow, India, the world’s second-biggest arms importer that ranks fourth in military spending.



The Korean defense company will showcase weapons including its land-based short-range surface-to-air missile Chiron that is mounted on the Hybrid Biho, a 30 mm complex gun and air defense system designed to target low-flying aircrafts and helicopters.



The Indian military had selected the Korean-built missile system for acquisition in October 2018. The deal hasn’t been signed due to interference from Russia, which accounted for 58 percent of India’s total arms imports in 2014-2018.



The South Asian country said last September that it has finalized a road map to spend $130 billion in the next five to seven years to modernize its armed forces.



South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi Wednesday to pledge closer defense cooperation.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)