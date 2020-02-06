 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LIG Nex1 vies to enter defense industry in India

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 6, 2020 - 12:02       Updated : Feb 6, 2020 - 12:02
LIG Nex1 showcases precision guided munitions and devices for seamless voice and data communication at DefExpo India 2020 in Lucknow, India. (LIG Nex1)
LIG Nex1 showcases precision guided munitions and devices for seamless voice and data communication at DefExpo India 2020 in Lucknow, India. (LIG Nex1)


LIG Nex1 said it is participating in DefExpo India 2020, a biennial defense and aerospace exhibition being held from Wednesday to Sunday in Lucknow, India, the world’s second-biggest arms importer that ranks fourth in military spending.

The Korean defense company will showcase weapons including its land-based short-range surface-to-air missile Chiron that is mounted on the Hybrid Biho, a 30 mm complex gun and air defense system designed to target low-flying aircrafts and helicopters.

The Indian military had selected the Korean-built missile system for acquisition in October 2018. The deal hasn’t been signed due to interference from Russia, which accounted for 58 percent of India’s total arms imports in 2014-2018.

The South Asian country said last September that it has finalized a road map to spend $130 billion in the next five to seven years to modernize its armed forces.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi Wednesday to pledge closer defense cooperation.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114