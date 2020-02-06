LG to supply P-OLED-based digital cockpit system for Cadillac

(LG Electronics)



LG Electronics announced Thursday it will supply digital cockpit systems made with flexible organic light-emitting diode displays for General Motor’s premium brand Cadillac.



Known as Plastic-OLED, LG Display’s proprietary flexible OLED display will be the main material for the 38-inch dashboard and infotainment system integration that offers 4K content for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade model, according to the company.



The P-OLED-based digital cockpit system, consisting of audio-video navigation and rear seat infotainment for vehicles marks the industry’s first using the flexible OLED display.



LG Electronics has also developed an exclusive software for the integrated infotainment system, meeting the international Automotive Safety Integrated Level, it said.



“The company plans to supply the infotainment system for other car models to be introduced by GM in the near future,” a company official said.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)







