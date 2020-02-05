 Back To Top
National

Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now 19

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 20:14       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 20:14
South Korea on Wednesday evening confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total here to 19. 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)



The latest case was related to one of the two patients confirmed earlier in the day.

The 36-year-old Korean man visited Singapore for work from Jan. 18-24 to attend the same conference as the 38-year-old Korean man already confirmed to be infected with the virus earlier Wednesday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

They both came into contact with a Malaysian conference attendee, who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Both men had returned from Singapore amid growing concerns over the rapid spread of the virus beyond China.

The latest patient had been in self-imposed isolation since Tuesday.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
