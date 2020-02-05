 Back To Top
LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Movie ticket sales fall to 8-year low in Jan.

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 18:53       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 18:53



Korean movie theaters saw their total monthly admissions for January drop to an eight-year low, data showed, amid fears of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

According to data compiled by the Korean Film Council, a total of 16.8 million people went to theaters over the one-month period.

It is the lowest January figure since 2012, when the local box office posted 16.6 million in admissions in the month.

The decrease came as people have refrained from going to cinemas in the last two weeks amid rising concerns over the contagious virus. (Yonhap)





