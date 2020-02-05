 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung No. 2 tablet vendor in 2019: data

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 15:00       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 15:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. ranked behind Apple Inc. in the global tablet market last year in terms of shipments, industry data showed Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant faces tough challenges from its US and Chinese rivals.

Samsung had a 13.6-percent share of the global tablet market last year, with shipments of 21.8 million tablets worldwide, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.

US tech titan Apple Inc. ranked first by shipping 44.3 million tablets for a 27.7-percent market share, the data showed.

Another US tech firm, Amazon.com Inc., took the third spot with a 9.5-percent market share, followed by China's Huawei Technologies Co. with 9 percent and Lenovo Group Ltd. with 5.3 percent.

Global shipments of tablets reached 160.2 million units in 2019, down from 173.1 million units in 2018, according to Strategy Analytics, apparently hit by the U.S.-China trade dispute. Among the top five tablet vendors, only Amazon saw shipments increase in 2019, according to data. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114