Net assets of Mirae Asset’s ETF surpass W100b

(Mirae Asset Global Investments)
Seoul-based asset management giant Mirae Asset Global Investments said Wednesday that the net asset value of its exchange-traded fund invested in the US-based Nasdaq has surpassed 100 billion won.
Mirae’s Tiger Nasdaq 100 ETF tracks 100 companies listed on America’s tech-heavy stock market Nasdaq including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.
Having gained total returns of 391.03 percent since October 2010, the net worth of the company’s fund has doubled from 56.5 billion won in 2019. The exact value of the assets was not disclosed.
“Easy and reasonable investment in the US stocks is possible with Tiger Nasdaq 100,” said Gwon Oh-seong, chief director of the ETF marketing unit at Mirae Asset Global Investments.
“We will try to provide investors with various asset allocation strategies based on our global ETF products.”
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)