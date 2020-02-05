 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Net assets of Mirae Asset’s ETF surpass W100b

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 15:21
(Mirae Asset Global Investments)
(Mirae Asset Global Investments)

Seoul-based asset management giant Mirae Asset Global Investments said Wednesday that the net asset value of its exchange-traded fund invested in the US-based Nasdaq has surpassed 100 billion won.

Mirae’s Tiger Nasdaq 100 ETF tracks 100 companies listed on America’s tech-heavy stock market Nasdaq including Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

Having gained total returns of 391.03 percent since October 2010, the net worth of the company’s fund has doubled from 56.5 billion won in 2019. The exact value of the assets was not disclosed. 

“Easy and reasonable investment in the US stocks is possible with Tiger Nasdaq 100,” said Gwon Oh-seong, chief director of the ETF marketing unit at Mirae Asset Global Investments.

“We will try to provide investors with various asset allocation strategies based on our global ETF products.”

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114