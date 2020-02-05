 Back To Top
National

S. Korea set to release 1st coronavirus patient from hospital

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 14:02       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 14:02
South Korea is set to discharge a coronavirus-infected patient for the first time from a hospital Wednesday as he has made a full recovery and is showing no symptoms of the illness, a state-run medical center said.

The 55-year-old South Korean, who had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, returned home on Jan. 22 and tested positive for the illness two days later.

The patient was the country's second case after the first incident was reported on Jan. 20.

The release comes as the country reported two more confirmed cases Wednesday that brought the total to 18. One of the new infections involved a South Korean man who recently visited Singapore. (Yonhap)



