 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Call me ‘Bae Ha-jun’: OB CEO from Belgium gets Korean name

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 5, 2020 - 13:27       Updated : Feb 5, 2020 - 13:27
Oriental Brewery CEO Ben Verhaert now goes by the Korean name Bae Ha-jun. (OB)
Oriental Brewery CEO Ben Verhaert now goes by the Korean name Bae Ha-jun. (OB)

Ben Verhaert, CEO of the South Korea-based Oriental Brewery, has chosen a new Korean name to foster friendly communication with his Korean employees and customers, the company said Wednesday. The Belgian national now goes by Bae Ha-jun.

The CEO took up his current post in November last year. Belgian brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev acquired OB in 2014.

The name Ha-jun consists of the Chinese characters “ha,” referring to water, and “jun,” meaning height, the company explained. It signifies leadership with infinite potential “as wide as the ocean,” and suggests water flowing down from great heights.

“CEO Bae’s new Korean name is his expression of a desire to communicate in a friendlier way with the employees and partners, and to show his understanding of the Korean culture,” an OB official said.

“Under his way of management, involving sincere communication, we expect (to see the) sustainable growth of the company.”

Bae (aka Verhaert) has built a career mainly in the sales and logistics fields at AB InBev since 2001, and was formerly the president of AB InBev’s South Asian operations.

It has become customary for the company’s foreign CEOs to adopt Korean names. Bae’s predecessor Bruno Cosentino went by the name Goh Dong-woo.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114