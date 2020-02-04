 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to be hit by this winter's strongest cold wave Wednesday

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 21:54       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 21:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea is expected to see the strongest cold wave yet this winter on Wednesday, with the windchill reaching minus 19 C in the country’s capital, the national weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it is set to issue a cold snap alert for much of the country on Tuesday night, with the northeastern province of Gangwon to be placed under a cold wave warning.

It added the country‘s southwestern provinces of Jeolla, southeastern provinces of Gyeongsang and Jeju Island may see snow or rain in the early morning.

The KMA forecast Seoul’s morning low to drop to minus 12 C, the lowest this season, with the windchill temperature estimated to be minus 19 C.

The morning temperatures across the country are projected to plunge by at least 5 C from the previous day, recording minus 10 C in the central administrative city of Sejong and minus 9 C in the western port city of Incheon, according to the KMA.

Daily highs will range between minus 4 C and minus 5 C across the country, 4-7 C lower than the 30-year average, the agency said.

The KMA said the cold spell is expected to continue through Thursday. (Yonhap)
