National

[Graphic News] Population mobility at slowest pace in 47 years in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:58       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 17:58




South Koreans changed residences to a different region at the slowest pace in 47 years in 2019, due to the rapid aging population and tightened regulations on home purchases, data showed.

The number of people who moved to other regions - defined as a different province or city - in the country dropped 2.6 percent on-year to 7.1 million last year, according to the data by Statistics Korea.

The population mobility rate - the number of those changing residence for every 100 people - fell 0.4 percentage point to 13.8 percent last year, marking the lowest rate since 11 percent seen in 1972, the data also showed. (Yonhap)





