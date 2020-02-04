 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Coronavirus delays film openings

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 18:10       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 18:10
The distributor of “Beasts Clawing at Straws” on Tuesday announced the decision to tentatively postpone the movie’s release, originally scheduled for Feb. 12, due to the spread of a novel coronavirus.

The prospect of poor ticket sales and fears of spread of the disease in crowded venues are prompting film distributors to consider delaying releases and canceling promotional events.


A sign inside a cinema in Seoul shows disinfection operations are in progress. (Yonhap)
A sign inside a cinema in Seoul shows disinfection operations are in progress. (Yonhap)

Another film that may be affected by the spread of the new coronavirus is “Honest Candidate,” with an official from the film’s production and distribution firm NEW saying they are mulling a possible delay in the film’s release, slated for next week.

One of the biggest film events of Korea, the Daejong Film Awards, also announced they would put off their Feb. 25 awards ceremony for the safety of the audience and artists.

Meanwhile, the number of cinemagoers in January recorded the lowest total for the month in eight years, according to Korea Film Council data on ticket sales. The number, about 16.84 million, was lower than that of May 2015, when the Middle East respiratory syndrome gripped the country, extending to 186 confirmed cases.

The number of the recent novel coronavirus cases in Korea tallied 16 on Tuesday.


By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114