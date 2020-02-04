[Diplomatic circuit] Australian envoy shares expertise with aspiring diplomats

The 2020 Korea Herald Young Diplomats Academy, a three-day youth camp, has inspired students who wish to become diplomats by providing an opportunity to benefit from the advice of a senior career diplomat.



Ian Mcconville, minister and deputy head of mission at the Australian Embassy in Seoul, shared his experience with some 100 young people, the organizer said Tuesday.



“Diplomacy is very important. Currently there are conflicts between many countries. Persuading other countries through military force or weaponry is limited to a few cases. Resolving issues through diplomacy -- debate and negotiations -- is more efficient,” Mcconville said at the camp Jan. 17.



“Communication skills is essential feature for diplomats. Although it can sound like a cliche, listening is the most important in effective communication. … Interest in culture is also important for diplomats,” he added.





Ian Mcconville, minister and deputy head of mission at the Australian Embassy in Seoul, shares his experience with some 100 young people at the 2020 Korea Herald Young Diplomats Academy at the Yonsei International Campus in Songdo, Incheon, Jan. 17. (The Korea Herald Young Diplomats Academy)