National

1339 hotline ready to help foreigners with virus queries

By Kim Arin
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 16:50
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Health authorities have introduced services to help protect foreigners here amid the Wuhan virus outbreak.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Korea Herald that language services are being provided via the centers’ hotline 1339 for patients and suspected patients of foreign nationalities.

The KCDC call service will soon have a voice message in English and has made available a three-way call with interpreters to accommodate callers who do not speak Korean.

Other public institutions have also kicked off round-the-clock emergency call operators for foreigners.

Korea Immigration Service information hotline 1345 has been running 24 hours since Jan. 28.

The call service, offered in 20 languages, will inform callers of locations of government-designated clinics and hospitals, infection prevention guidelines and updates on the virus situation here. But the service is limited to Korean, English and Chinese between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Korea Tourism Organization hotline 1330 is also offering 24-hour counseling and interpretation services in English, Japanese and Chinese.

Min Gyu-lee, director of the disease control division at the Seong-dong district health center, told The Korea Herald that a Chinse-speaking official has been assigned to emergency interpretation duty.

“The Seong-dong district office dispatched the official to the health center to handle interpretations at the clinic,” she said.

Min said, however, there were no other officials to take charge of other language needs for the time being.

“As China is a region of high risk, seeing that the epidemic originated there, our emergency measures focused on that,” she said.

An official at the Korea Immigration Service told The Korea Herald the Justice Ministry was working closely with the KCDC.

“The service is devoted to protecting and aiding foreigners during the crisis,” he said.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
