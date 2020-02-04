Cold wave alerts expanded across Korea

Cold wave alerts were issued in most parts of South Korea on Tuesday, with the wind chill expected to plunge to as low as minus 22 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.





(Yonhap)



The Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday that cold wave advisories would take effect starting 10 p.m. in Seoul, the Incheon island of Gangwhado and several cities in Gyeonggi Province, the South and North Chungcheong Provinces and North Jeolla Province.



Mountainous areas in Gangwon Province, where cold wave advisories had already been in place, will be elevated to warnings.



Temperatures in areas under cold wave advisories and warnings are expected to fall by more than 5 C on Wednesday from the previous day, with the wind chill expected to plummet up to minus 22 C.



The cold snap is expected to continue until Thursday, the weather agency said.







(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)