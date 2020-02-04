Self-quarantined people to be compensated over work stoppage

(Yonhap)



South Korea said Tuesday it will compensate people who cannot work because they have been placed in self-quarantine as the country makes a concerted effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The Seoul government said it is drawing up a plan to cover living expenses, give work suspension allowance to such people and reimburse companies for employees who cannot report to work under revised quarantine rules.



The announcement comes as the country reported its 16th confirmed coronavirus case earlier in the day.



Starting Tuesday, Seoul said that anyone who comes into contact with an infected person must stay at home for 14 days.



Failure to stay put at home can result in a fine of 3 million won ($2,500).



As part of the broader changes, people who have recently been to China and work in large public facilities will be advised to take two weeks off as a precaution.



It said such facilities include child care centers, convalescent hospitals and nursing homes.



Starting Tuesday, South Korea is denying entry to foreigners who have been to Wuhan, the epicenter of the latest viral outbreak and the surrounding Hubei province. (Yonhap)