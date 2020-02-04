CJ Logistics launches new headquarters for North America

(CJ Logistics)
CJ Logistics, a major South Korean logistics firm, said Tuesday it had launched CJ Logistics America -- a joint operating company of its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada -- and DSC Logistics, to expand the company’s presence in North America.
Under the new corporate body, CJ Logistics will operate warehouses of a combined 280,000 square meters in size in the US and Canada, to extend its operating network across North America, the company said.
CJ Logistics USA, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics based in Seoul, took over DSC Logistics in August 2018.
DSC Logistics will continue doing business under the same name in the US through 2020, with plans to rebrand as CJ Logistics in 2021, according to the company.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)