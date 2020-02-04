 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

CJ Logistics launches new headquarters for North America

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 4, 2020 - 14:04       Updated : Feb 4, 2020 - 14:04
(CJ Logistics)
(CJ Logistics)

CJ Logistics, a major South Korean logistics firm, said Tuesday it had launched CJ Logistics America -- a joint operating company of its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada -- and DSC Logistics, to expand the company’s presence in North America.

Under the new corporate body, CJ Logistics will operate warehouses of a combined 280,000 square meters in size in the US and Canada, to extend its operating network across North America, the company said.

CJ Logistics USA, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics based in Seoul, took over DSC Logistics in August 2018.

DSC Logistics will continue doing business under the same name in the US through 2020, with plans to rebrand as CJ Logistics in 2021, according to the company.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114