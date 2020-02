A slightly lower proportion of South Koreans used social media in 2019, amid the waning popularity of platforms such as Facebook, data showed.



According to data from the Korea Information Society Development Institute, 47.7 percent of people surveyed used social media last year, down from 48.2 percent the previous year.



The figure had risen steadily since 2011, when it stood at 16.8 percent. It surpassed 30 percent in 2013 and 40 percent in 2015. (Yonhap)