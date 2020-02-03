Electronics comparison startup receives W300m from Kakao Ventures



By Choi Jae-hee



Consumer Bridge, which runs electronics comparison website Honey Review, said Wednesday it has attracted seed investment of 300 million won ($253,271) from Kakao Ventures, an investment unit of the nation’s largest mobile messenger firm Kakao.

The startup was established in October last year by Shin Jae-hyun, a former developer at cryptocurrency exchange platform UPbit and travel information startup MyRealTrip, and Park Seong-hwan, who previously worked for Kakao and fashion startup StyleShare.

Its flagship service Honey Review is aimed at narrowing the digital gap among consumers by analyzing various information, such as prices and hardware specifications, of electronic items and offering the best fit for users.

The company currently reviews products in nine categories including an air purifier, air fryer and cordless vacuum cleaner. The number of categories will likely increase to 30 by the end of this year, according to the firm.

“Scattered information on different platforms and advertorial online postings with regards to electronic goods makes it hard for consumers to find the right products,” said Jang Dong-wok, chief director at Kakao Ventures.

“We expect Consumer Bridge will help consumers make purchases reasonably.”

Screenshot of Consumer Bridge, which runs electronics comparison platform Honey Review