[Diplomatic circuit] German, Israeli embassies remember Holocaust together

For the fifth year in a row, the German and Israeli embassies in South Korea joined hands to commemorate victims of the Holocaust on Jan. 29, the embassies said Monday.



A commemorative event was held at the Seoul Museum of History in central Seoul two days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It was also opening day for the exhibition “The Auschwitz Album” at the museum. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a Nazi death camp in Poland.



Since 2015, when the United Nations designated Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the German and Israeli missions have jointly commemorated the World War II-era tragedy in which some 6 million Jews lost their lives at the hands of Nazi Germany and its collaborators.



Dignitaries who attended this year’s event included Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, German Ambassador Stephan Auer, Israeli Ambassador Chaim Choshen, Goethe Institute Seoul Director Marla Stukenberg and Seoul Museum of History Director Song In-ho.





German Ambassador Stephan Auer (first left), Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (second left) and Israeli Ambassador Chaim Choshen (first right) observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Seoul Museum of History in central Seoul on Jan. 29. (Seoul Museum of History)