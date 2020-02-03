[Monitor] Samsung chairman receives W1.4tr in dividend payouts over decade





According to local corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute, Samsung Electronics’ ailing Chairman Lee Kun-hee will soon receive a dividend of 353.8 billion won ($296 million) for 2019.



The firm analyzed the dividend status of Lee Kun-hee, his wife Hong Ra-hee and his son Lee Jae-yong for 10 years from 2010.



Hong, formerly director of Samsung Museum of Art Leeum, is estimated to receive dividends of 76.7 billion won, and Lee Jae-yong receives about 59.5 billion won.



Over the last decade, the elder Lee has received more than 1.4 trillion won in combined dividends. His wife Hong got 315 billion won while his son Jae-yong had 244 billion won. The total dividends for the family during the period amounted to 2.16 trillion won.



(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



