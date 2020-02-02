 Back To Top
Anti-piracy unit salvages drifting Iranian boat

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 2, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Feb 2, 2020 - 17:07
On Saturday, Seoul’s anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit rescues an Iranian boat drifting near Oman due to fuel shortage. The unit provided the vessel with additional fuel and food. (The Ministry of National Defense)
The Ministry of National Defense said Sunday that its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit salvaged an Iranian boat drifting near Oman’s Muscat Port on Saturday.

The 50-ton small oil vessel named Alsohail departed from Iran two weeks ago on Jan. 18. It had been drifting on the sea, due to fuel shortage, when the Cheonghae Unit spotted six crew members signaling for rescue on the deck.

With its operational range recently extended to cover the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, the anti-piracy unit provided the Iranian vessel with additional fuel and food for a safe return to Iran.

The Korean government notified the Iranian Embassy here of the rescue operation, and the embassy expressed gratitude for the effort.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
